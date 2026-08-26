Commercial vacancy in Donegal highest in the state

Donegal has recorded the highest commercial vacancy rate in the country, according to a new GeoDirectory report.

The rate in the county stands at 20.7%, meaning more than one in five commercial properties are currently vacant.

That is over six percentage points higher than the national rate of 14.5%.

Ballybofey has the second highest commercial vacancy rate recorded in an urban area nationally, at 34.5%. It is behind only Shannon in County Clare.

The lowest rate in Donegal was recorded in Bundoran, at 14.6%.

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh says the progress made in reducing residential vacancy could be replicated in the commercial sector: