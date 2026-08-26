Donegal County Council urging applications to be submitted for the Historic Thatched Buildings Grant

Donegal County Council is reminding the public that the Historic Thatched Buildings (HTB) Grant 2027 is now open.

Grants of up to €20,000 are available to help protect and preserve the heritage value of historic thatched roof buildings across Ireland.

The purpose of the scheme is to protect the heritage value of historic thatched roof buildings across Ireland, including dwellings and other structures.

Any historic thatched structure, including domestic or commercial properties, is eligible to apply for grant funding under this scheme.

Donegal County Council say HTB is a very competitive grant scheme with a limited budget.

Applications will be assessed and funding allocated based on a range of criteria, including the condition of the building and the nature of the works proposed.

The vast majority of applications receive less than €20,000, with larger amounts reserved for works in exceptional circumstances.

If approved for funding, applicants do not tend to receive approval for the full amount requested.

Applications for grant funding should be made directly by email to architecturalconservation@donegalcoco.ie or via post to: Architectural Conservation Office, Donegal County Council, Planning Services, County House, The Diamond, Lifford.

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 4pm on Friday 30th October.