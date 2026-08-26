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Donegal women encouraged to apply for business development programme

A business development programme is encouraging women in Donegal to apply for support as they take the first steps in setting up their own businesses.

The ACORNS programme supports female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland who are in the early stages of developing a business.

It offers participants networking opportunities, mentoring and advice from experienced business people.

Donegal-based entrepreneur Barbara Lynch recently completed the programme and says it is important that this type of support is available to women in Donegal:

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