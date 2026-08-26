Dylan Browne-McMonagle to make full recovery following fall at Bellewstown

Dylan Browne-McMonagle will make a full recovery after suffering a nasty fall while racing at Bellewstown on Tuesday evening.

Dylan was taken to Drogheda Hospital after the filly he was riding slipped and unseated the Letterkenny jockey, leading to an awkward looking incident.

Racing was abandoned at the Meath venue after two more jockeys suffered falls in the second race, which was held up for 30 minutes as medics attended to Browne-McMonagle.

The good news is that Dylan is doing well and on the mend.