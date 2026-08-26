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The Outlet

Investigations continue after Inishowen roads incident

Garda investigations are continuing following an incident on the roads on Sunday.

On Sunday night officers from the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit observed a vehicle at Manorcunningham which they believed to have been stolen from Northern Ireland earlier that day.

Gardaí say that they signalled for the vehicle to stop but it was instead driven in a dangerous manner and at speed toward Bridgend.

They add that the stinger device was used which stopped the vehicle but the drivers fled the scene. Two passengers were located following a search and were detained.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have travelled between Letterkenny & Bridgend (on the N13) or within the general area of Bridgend on Sunday night between 10.15pm and 10.45pm with a dash-cam to make the footage available.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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