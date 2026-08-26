People across Derry and North West invited to vote for their ‘High Street Heroes’

People across Derry and the North West are being invited to vote for their favourite independent retailers, retail teams and high streets.

Retail NI have launched their High Street Heroes Campaign, which gives the public the chance to celebrate the local businesses and people who go above and beyond their communities every day.

This year’s awards include two new categories, Best Post Office and Neighbourhood Police Officer of the Year, recognising the essential services and local partnerships that help keep high streets strong, safe and vibrant.

Voting available here: Vote for your High Street Heroes