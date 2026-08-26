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The Outlet

Planning permission granted for 16 apartments in Letterkenny

The development of 16 new apartments in  Letterkenny has been given the green light.

Kieran Kerr has proposed the site at Covehill, located near an Grianan Theatre and the Regional Cultural Centre.

The development will see the demolition of an existing derelict guesthouse to build two apartment blocks that will contain six two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments.

Also included in the proposal is car parking, bin and external storage compounds, landscaped amenity areas including boundary fencing, connection to public services and an upgrade to the existing public road L-10042-0 with a new surface finish.

The planning permission was granted on 25 conditions.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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