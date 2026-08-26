Plans for a new car park in Strabane lodged with council



A planning application has been submitted for a new car park in Strabane.

If successful this will be based at the former Academy Boys site in the Derry Road area of the town and will comprise of 107 parking spaces including accessible and electric vehicle spaces.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that the proposed car park forms part of the enabling works required to facilitate the wider plans for Strabane’s regeneration programme.

They add that the proposed development will facilitate the delivery of the town’s new leisure centre and new North West Regional College campus.