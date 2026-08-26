Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Plans for a new car park in Strabane lodged with council


A planning application has been submitted for a new car park in Strabane.

If successful this will be based at the former Academy Boys site in the Derry Road area of the town and will comprise of 107 parking spaces including accessible and electric vehicle spaces.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that the proposed car park forms part of the enabling works required to facilitate the wider plans for Strabane’s regeneration programme.

They add that the proposed development will facilitate the delivery of the town’s new leisure centre and new North West Regional College campus.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Moygashel Bonfire
News, Top Stories

Four men charged in relation to Moygashel bonfire display

26 August 2026
Buncran RPU incident aug 26
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue after Inishowen roads incident

26 August 2026
dfc-minister-gordon-lyons
News, Top Stories

Heating oil support scheme opening date revealed by Minister

26 August 2026
Derry road car park
Top Stories, News

Plans for a new car park in Strabane lodged with council

26 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Moygashel Bonfire
News, Top Stories

Four men charged in relation to Moygashel bonfire display

26 August 2026
Buncran RPU incident aug 26
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue after Inishowen roads incident

26 August 2026
dfc-minister-gordon-lyons
News, Top Stories

Heating oil support scheme opening date revealed by Minister

26 August 2026
Derry road car park
Top Stories, News

Plans for a new car park in Strabane lodged with council

26 August 2026
Garda dog vesper
News

Gardaí welcome new recruit Vesper to the North Western Region

26 August 2026
New Irish passport Europe
News, Top Stories

New passport rules for Ferry passengers between Ireland and Britain

26 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube