PSNI Officer sacked following ‘catalogue of corruption’

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman says officers who abuse their position will face serious consequences for damaging public trust in policing.

It comes after a PSNI officer was sacked following what the Ombudsman described as a “catalogue of corruption”.

The officer began a sexual relationship with a woman after taking a statement from her as part of an investigation.

He contacted her on Facebook and Snapchat within 24 hours of taking the statement.

Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin, says officers have a responsibility to declare any conflicts of interest: