PSNI Officer sacked following ‘catalogue of corruption’

Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman says officers who abuse their position will face serious consequences for damaging public trust in policing.
It comes after a PSNI officer was sacked following what the Ombudsman described as a “catalogue of corruption”.
The officer began a sexual relationship with a woman after taking a statement from her as part of an investigation.
He contacted her on Facebook and Snapchat within 24 hours of taking the statement.
Police Ombudsman Jacqui Durkin, says officers have a responsibility to declare any conflicts of interest: