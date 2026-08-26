The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 26/08/2026

Today, with Donal Kavanagh in the hot seat, we remember Dolly Parton, look at the need for a dedicated Department of the Marine, hear from a young Donegal musician bound for Electric Picnic, look at the right to be forgotten for cancer patients. hear of a new Coastal Location Service, explore the issue of commercial vacancies in the Twin Towns, and hear of a Irish language diploma being taught at the ATU campus in Letterkenny.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with a scan through the morning newspapers, tracking the top local, regional, and national headlines breaking across the papers today.

The death of Dolly Parton: Margo O’Donnell, the Girl from Donegal remembers her friend Dolly Parton who died last evening.

Fisheries sector under pressure: Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson calls for a dedicated Department of the Marine, claiming there is now clear evidence that the Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Food is shafting the fishing sector in the interests of farming.

Electric Picnic bound: Ballyshannon singer songwriter Rian McCauley previews his EP appearance with Tinie Tempah this coming weekend, and treats us to a live performance of his song ‘Nickname’.

Right to be Forgotten: With new laws making it illegal for Mortgage Protection Insurance brokers to penalise cancer patients who have been in remission for five years, Suzanne Dowds of the Irish Cancer Society says they would like to see that extended further.

Coastal Location Indicators: Following a traumatic incident on Tramore Beach in August of last year, Cllr Brian Carr has led the campaign to have a location system developed to allow the Emergency Services get to beaches more quickly. Tomorrow, Cllr Carr launches the system developed by the council at Nairn Beach.

Vacancy rates in the Twin Towns: Martin McGowan, Chair of the Ballybofey Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce tells us of their response to a recent article based on the area’s high commercial vacancy rate.

B2 Irish Language Diploma at ATU: Tutor Caitlín Ní Bhroin and former student Liam Mac Giolla Bhríde discuss the Irish Language Diploma course offered at ATU’s Letterkenny Campus, and backed by University of Galway.

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