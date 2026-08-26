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The Outlet

Uisce Éireann works for Gaoth Dobhair require traffic diversions

Uisce Éireann works are set to begin in the coming days to improve the water supply in Gaoth Dobhair.

The project involves replacing old and damaged sections of the Crothlí trunk main.

The works will take place along the L1593, from Mín Uí Bhaoil Church to Gillespie’s Quarry in Crothlí.

The project is being delivered by Farrans on behalf of Uisce Éireann as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, and is expected to be completed by December.

Traffic management measures will be in place during the works, including a road closure.

Local Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is positive to see investment in the area as attention turns to future projects:

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