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4 For Aidan Road Race raises €4,300

Lauren and Leah McGlynn presenting a cheque for €4,300 to members of Letterkenny AC and St Eunan’s GAA Club – the proceeds from the 4 For Aidan Road Race. Also included are Ben McGlynn, Gareth McGlynn, Pamela McGlynn, Peter Gallagher, Raymond Birch, Darren Price, Kathy McGlynn and Eugene Duffy.

The second “4 For Aidan Road Race” held in Letterkenny earlier this year has raised €4,300.

The event, organised by Letterkenny Athletic Club and St. Eunan’s GAA Club and sponsored by Sister Sara’s in Letterkenny, is held in memory of Aidan McGlynn who sadly passed away from Motor Neurone Disease in September 2024.

Aidan was a highly valued member of both Letterkenny clubs – he was part of the St. Eunan’s senior football backroom team and competed regularly for Letterkenny AC.

Members of the McGlynn family presented the cheque to representatives from both clubs on Sunday afternoon at O’Donnell Park, following the home side’s victory over Naomh Columba in the third round of the Senior Football Championship.

The proceeds from the 2026 “4 For Aidan”, which took place in March, will be shared evenly between both clubs.

This year’s event attracted a field of almost 400 participants.

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