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ATU hosting a CAO information day at its Letterkenny campus today

ATU is hosting an Information Day at its Letterkenny campus today to support prospective first-year students seeking advice on CAO offers and available places.

It takes place between 11am and 2pm, with similar events taking place in Sligo and Galway.

The Information Day is open to students who need guidance on their CAO offers, are considering applying through the available places system, or have not yet submitted a CAO application. Students who did not receive their preferred offer are also encouraged to attend for advice and support.

Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with ATU’s admissions, registrations, student services, students’ union, tertiary and student recruitment teams to explore all the options available to them at this stage. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

More details HERE

 

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