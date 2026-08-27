ATU lodges plans for new €41m Veterinary Teaching Facility

ATU has lodged a planning application with Donegal County Council to develop a new €41 million Veterinary Teaching Facility in Letterkenny.

The college, which will be located on 42-acre site at Knocknamona, will feature small and large animal hospitals, an equine MRI unit, and associated research buildings.

Next month, the existing ATU campus will welcome the first intake of 40 students for the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery programme, with the CAO yesterday confirming a points requirement of 647.

Welcoming the submission of planning documents, Minister Charlie says it’s hoped the dedicated unit at Knocknamona will be ready by year three of the course………