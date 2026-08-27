Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

ATU lodges plans for new €41m Veterinary Teaching Facility

ATU has lodged a planning application with Donegal County Council to develop a new €41 million Veterinary Teaching Facility in Letterkenny.

The college, which will be located on 42-acre site at Knocknamona, will feature small and large animal hospitals, an equine MRI unit, and associated research buildings.

Next month, the existing ATU campus will welcome the first intake of 40 students for the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery programme, with the CAO yesterday confirming a points requirement of 647.

Welcoming the submission of planning documents, Minister Charlie says it’s hoped the dedicated unit at Knocknamona will be ready by year three of the course………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU lodges plans for new €41m Veterinary Teaching Facility

27 August 2026
Bad Eddie 2026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions over the future of Bad Eddie in Gweedore

27 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

N56 reopens at Coolboy following earlier collision

27 August 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Drugs, cars, motorcycles and cash seized by police in Derry

27 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU lodges plans for new €41m Veterinary Teaching Facility

27 August 2026
Bad Eddie 2026
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions over the future of Bad Eddie in Gweedore

27 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

N56 reopens at Coolboy following earlier collision

27 August 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Drugs, cars, motorcycles and cash seized by police in Derry

27 August 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 27/08/2026

27 August 2026
radiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF calls for more resources for Regional Cancer Treatment Centres

27 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube