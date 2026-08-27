Fuel Excise Duty cuts to be extended into 2027

The excise cuts to fuel are set to be extended into next year.

Tanaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris is set to seek cabinet approval today for the cuts to remain in place until November 1st, ahead of a special Dail siting tomorrow.

Current cuts will stay in place until the 1st of November, at which point prices will increase by 10 cent a litre for diesel and 8 cent for petrol, when the NORA levvy is restored.

That had been due to come in on the 1st of September.

The increases will happen in four stages, before they’re fully restored by February next year.

The diesel rebate scheme for hauliers will also be extended until the end of December.

Fuels for Ireland has welcomed the move, but says they’re concerned about setting a timetable without meaningful engagement with the fuels industry, and without publishing analysis that the increases will be affordable.

CEO Kevin McPartlan says we should move away from short term interventions, and instead find a better way to tax fuel.

He wants the government to set up an independent expert group on fuel taxation.

Sinn Féin says the government’s approach to fuel prices is “unacceptable”.

The party’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty claims Ministers are out of touch with the public…………