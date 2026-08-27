Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Fuel Excise Duty cuts to be extended into 2027

The excise cuts to fuel are set to be extended into next year.

Tanaiste and Finance Minister Simon Harris is set to seek cabinet approval today for the cuts to remain in place until November 1st, ahead of a special Dail siting tomorrow.

Current cuts will stay in place until the 1st of November, at which point prices will increase by 10 cent a litre for diesel and 8 cent for petrol, when the NORA levvy is restored.

That had been due to come in on the 1st of September.

The increases will happen in four stages, before they’re fully restored by February next year.

The diesel rebate scheme for hauliers will also be extended until the end of December.

Fuels for Ireland has welcomed the move, but says they’re concerned about setting a timetable without meaningful engagement with the fuels industry, and without publishing analysis that the increases will be affordable.

CEO Kevin McPartlan says we should move away from short term interventions, and instead find a better way to tax fuel.

He wants the government to set up an independent expert group on fuel taxation.

Sinn Féin says the government’s approach to fuel prices is “unacceptable”.

The party’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty claims Ministers are out of touch with the public…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

radiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF calls for more resources for Regional Cancer Treatment Centres

27 August 2026
ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ramelton Public Realm works will be substantially complete by the end of January – Meehan

27 August 2026
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel Excise Duty cuts to be extended into 2027

27 August 2026
flash flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home insurance could go up by €24 a year to facilitate better flood cover in susceptible areas

27 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

radiotherapy
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF calls for more resources for Regional Cancer Treatment Centres

27 August 2026
ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ramelton Public Realm works will be substantially complete by the end of January – Meehan

27 August 2026
fuel pump
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel Excise Duty cuts to be extended into 2027

27 August 2026
flash flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Home insurance could go up by €24 a year to facilitate better flood cover in susceptible areas

27 August 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road works on the R251 at Dummacanoo today

27 August 2026
ATU Welcome
News, Top Stories

ATU hosting a CAO information day at its Letterkenny campus today

27 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube