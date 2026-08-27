“It’s a massive weekend” – Gavin Cullen looks ahead to Cockhill’s venture into senior football

Gavin Cullen has been at the helm at Cockhill Celtic since June of 2016.

In his tenure, the club have solidified themselves as the top club in Inishowen and have been one of the most successful junior/intermediate teams in Ireland over the past decade.

This weekend sees the dawning of a new era for Cullen and Cockhill – the opening round of the FAI National League.

Mervue United are the opposition this Saturday afternoon in Galway and Cullen says the squad are in a good place heading into game one despite a disappointing exit in the FAI Junior Cup at the hands of Coachford last Sunday.

Here’s Gavin speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to Saturday’s clash with Mervue…