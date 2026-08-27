Just Days Left to Win €250,000 with Donegal GAA

With just days remaining before the live draw, Donegal GAA is urging supporters not to miss their chance to win €250,000 and back the county’s new training facility at the Donegal GAA Training Centre.

The draw takes place at a free event in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey this Sunday, 30th August, starting at 7.00pm, where there will be live music, a panel discussion and spot prizes on the night including gift vouchers for the Grand Canal Hotel in Dublin, the Slieve Russel Hotel in Cavan and the Barberstown Castle Hotel in Dublin.

The proposed new facility will provide dedicated strength, conditioning and recovery space to meet the increasing demand, supporting players from underage level through to inter-county competition.

The wider development plan also includes year-round indoor training space, improved coaching and skills facilities, additional floodlighting, and sustainable pitch maintenance technology.

Donegal GAA Chairperson, Mary Coughlan, says supporters have one final push to get behind the draw before Sunday’s live event:

“We’re into the final few days now, and every ticket sold between now and Sunday brings us closer to delivering a facility that will serve players and the wider Donegal GAA community for decades to come.

The Donegal GAA Training Centre has become the heart of Gaelic games in the county, and this new facility is essential to give players the space they need to train, develop and perform at their best.

The Win with Donegal GAA Draw is about future-proofing the facilities for the years ahead; for men and women, boys and girls, across all codes, from grassroots right through to elite inter-county level.

I’d ask anyone who hasn’t bought a ticket yet to do so now, before time runs out”.