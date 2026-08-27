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The Outlet

Ramelton Public Realm works will be substantially complete by the end of January – Meehan

A Milford area councillor says the public realm works in Ramelton are coming to a close, with the vast majority of the work set to be complete by the end of January.

The latest schedule shows work at Market Square finishing by the end of next month, Market Cross by the end of November and Gambles Square by the end of January.

All other works should also be finished by the end of January, with the exception of Shore Road West, where work is set to continue until March.

Cllr Declan Meehan acknowledges the works have caused disruption, but says the town and the community will benefit from the works……..

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