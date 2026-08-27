Scam ads info hub established

A Scam Ads Info Hub has been set up to help identify warning signs for consumers.

The online resource provides guidance on common characteristics of scam advertisements and outlines the various reporting options available.

It also provides information on the steps consumers can take if they believe they have engaged with a scam or shared personal or financial information.

Orla Twomey, Chief Executive of the Advertising Standards Authority, says one of the biggest challenges consumers can face is knowing where to report a scam when they see one: