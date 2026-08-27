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The Outlet

SF calls for more resources for Regional Cancer Treatment Centres

Sinn Fein says more resources must be provided for regional cancer centres that serve multiple counties.

It’s after HSE figures this week showed some centres are not meeting targets.

Treatment targets for radiotherapy treatment were missed on a national level, with only 80 per cent of patients receiving treatment within 15-working days, compared to a goal of 90 per cent. The figures also showed a fall in the number of Donegal patients receiving treatment within the target time at the North West Cancer Treatment centre in Altnagelvin Hospital.

HSE figures for the first half of last year also show only 38 per cent of prostate cancer patients received surgery within the 30-working-day target, with particular problems in Galway.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said this particularly affects people in remote counties like Donegal…….

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