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Strabane Cllr raises safety concerns on busy Melmount Road

Safety on the Melmount Road in Strabane continues to be an issue with one local Cllr making calls for different measures to improve conditions.

Cllr Paul Boggs says that motorists should take more care and responsibility on parking after illegal parking incidents in the areas of Five Acres, Carlton Drive, Ashgrove Park and Melmount Gardens which all lead onto the main Melmount Road.

He also calls for the re-painting of road markings on a mini-roundabout at O’Neill’s to improve safety.

Cllr Boggs says adherence to the roundabout is an issue:

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