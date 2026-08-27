The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 27/08/2026

Today we address the costly plans to immortalize a beloved local shipwreck, cross-border passport regulations, domestic safety risks, and local community environmental concerns.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily look at the front pages, reviewing the leading headlines breaking across national and local papers today.

⛵ Immortalising Bád Eddie: Mary Coyle joins Greg with an update on proposals to preserve the memory of Bunbeg’s iconic shipwreck, Bád Eddie (Cara Na Mara). With the physical wreck deteriorating on Magheraclogher Beach, plans for a permanent replacement monument or protective installation are taking shape—though turning the local landmark into a lasting sculpture comes with a steep price tag.

🌧️ Devastation in Nepal: Shanker, a Letterkenny resident originally from Nepal, reacts to the catastrophic flash flooding that recently hit his home country, sharing personal updates on the disaster’s impact and the relief efforts underway.

🩺 Postcode Lottery in Cancer Care: Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson David Cullinane discusses new health figures highlighting stark regional disparities in cancer treatment access and waiting times across Ireland, emphasizing how patient outcomes remain heavily dependent on geographic location.

🛂 Passport Requirements for UK Travel: Travel expert Eoghan Corry outlines new regulatory measures requiring passengers traveling from the Republic of Ireland to Great Britain to carry a valid passport, breaking down what these changes mean for border control, transit policies, and local travelers.

🧪 Rising Calls to the Poisons Information Centre: Dr. Edel Duggan outlines recent data showing a surge in calls to the National Poisons Information Centre. She offers practical advice for parents and caregivers on childproofing homes against household chemicals, medications, and toxic substances.

🌲 Quad Bike Abuse in Lisnagra Woods: Listener concerns are raised regarding the illegal use and anti-social abuse of Lisnagra Woods in Muff by quad bike enthusiasts. Local Councillor Terry Crossan confirms he has contacted relevant state agencies and Coillte to demand an immediate crackdown to protect the forest trails for walkers.

🚬 Letterkenny’s Illicit Tobacco Trade: We look at alarming new figures showing that an estimated 60% of cigarettes smoked in Letterkenny originate from the black market, highlighting the economic losses and law enforcement challenges surrounding illicit tobacco trading in the North West.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to deliver today’s commercial roundup and preview the latest episode of the Business Matters podcast.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: