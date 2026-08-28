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Officers injured after vehicle ramming incident in Derry

Two police officers have been injured following an incident in Derry last evening, after a police vehicle was rammed by a car in the Rossnagalliagh area.

The Armed Support Unit was called to the scene to apprehend the vehicle.

A 23-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He remains in custody.

Police say officers from the District Support Team were carrying out patrols in the Waterside when they spotted a vehicle being driven without valid insurance.

They also believed the driver was disqualified.

Superintendent McIldowney says police signalled for the car to stop shortly after half-past eight in the area of the Foyle Bridge, but the driver failed to stop and drove towards the city centre.

The vehicle was later seen entering the Rossnagalliagh Park area, where it was pursued by police.

Officers say the driver then rammed the police vehicle several times, causing damage and injuring the two officers inside.

Superintendent McIldowney says it’s the second incident of a police vehicle being rammed this week.

Two men have already been charged to court following a separate incident in Dunmurry, near Belfast.

Police say they will not tolerate reckless or dangerous driving and will continue to target those who pose a danger to the public.

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