Decrease in homeless figures in Donegal during July

The number of adults registered as homeless in Donegal decreased in July compared to a month prior.

New figures from the Department of Housing show 42 adults were recorded as homeless in the county at the end of July, down two on the previous month.

Across the North West, 177 adults were accessing emergency accommodation, representing a 3.5% increase on June.

Meanwhile, the number of homeless families in the region fell by one to 33, while the number of children in emergency accommodation dropped by six to 62.