Council pays tribute to former Cathaoirleach Enda Bonner

Donegal County Council has paid tribute to former Cllr, Mayor and Seantor Enda Bonner.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Gary Doherty and Deputy Chief Executive Garry Martin have paid respect to the politician and sportsman.

Cllr Doherty said:

“Enda Bonner devoted his life to serving others. Whether as a County Councillor, Mayor, Senator, community advocate or proud Donegal Gael, he always worked tirelessly on behalf of the people and communities he represented. His contribution to local government, his work across numerous Council committees and his commitment to the social and economic development of Donegal have left a lasting legacy. Enda was respected by colleagues across all political parties and was held in the highest regard throughout the county. On behalf of the elected members of Donegal County Council, I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Phylis, his children Elaine, Patrick and Elizabeth, and to his extended family, friends and former colleagues.”

Garry Martin, added:

“Enda Bonner made an exceptional contribution to public life in Donegal over many decades. He was a highly respected member of Donegal County Council whose knowledge, experience and commitment greatly enriched the work of the Council. Through his involvement on numerous committees and representative bodies, he helped shape and influence many important developments across the county. His dedication to public service, community development and the GAA reflected his deep commitment to Donegal and its people. On behalf of the staff of Donegal County Council, I offer our sincere condolences to Phylis, Elaine, Patrick and Elizabeth and to all who mourn his passing.”

Enda Bonner will be laid to rest at Dungloe Cemetery following a Funeral Mass St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 12pm on Tuesday.