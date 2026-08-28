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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Podcast Ep36 Doreen Sheridan-Kennedy: Education, Fine Gael & Never Say Never

On this week’s episode of The Greg Hughes Podcast, Greg sits down with retired teacher, union leader, and veteran politician Doreen Sheridan-Kennedy.

Those who listen to Greg and Doreen on live radio know that while the respect is deep, the on-air verbal jousting is guaranteed! True to form, this civil yet spirited conversation covers four decades in education, a lifetime in Donegal politics, and why she hasn’t ruled out another run for office…

In this episode, Doreen opens up about:

  • Life, Family & Letterkenny: Growing up in Wolfe Tone Place, working at Dillon’s and the Mount Errigal, and raising five children with her husband Cyril.

  • 40 Years in Education: Her career as Deputy Principal at Illistrin National School and two decades on the national committee of the INTO.

  • Grassroots Politics: Her deep Fine Gael roots, working alongside Paddy Harte, and her thoughts on Joe McHugh’s departure and the defective blocks crisis.

  • The Future of Fine Gael: Why Ireland needs more female leaders, her admiration for Helen McEntee, Hildegarde Naughton, and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, and why you shouldn’t write her off for a political comeback just yet.

New episodes drop every Friday at 11am on highlandradio.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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