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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 28/08/26

Today we pay tribute to a distinguished former Senator and local councillor following his passing, explore cross-border political dynamics on the Friday Panel, address school transport barriers on Aranmore Island, and cross live to Stradbally for Electric Picnic updates.

Inside Today’s Episode:

💬 The Friday Panel: Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Paddy Rooney, and Councillor Jimmy Brogan join Greg for an extensive Friday discussion:

  • Northern Ireland Border Poll Ruling: The panel reacts to statements from the British Prime Minister ruling out a border poll in Northern Ireland for the foreseeable future, debating regional sovereignty, political strategy, and constitutional futures.

  • HSE Drug Funding & Cost-Benefit Analysis: The guests debate the HSE’s strict cost-benefit evaluations for funding life-changing medical drugs, weighing the economic thresholds against patient advocacy and access to rare treatments.

  • Secular Rights in Faith Schools: Following ongoing public debate, the panel examines proposals by Atheist Ireland calling for structured, non-religious alternative classes for atheist children during faith formation hours in primary and secondary schools.

🕊️ Tributes to Former Senator Enda Bonner: We reflect on the life and legacy of former Senator, Donegal County Councillor, and CLG An Clochán Liath stalwart Enda Bonner following his passing.

  • Political & Personal Legacy: Longtime friend and colleague Deputy Pat “The Cope” Gallagher joins Greg to share personal memories of Enda’s decades of public service and commitment to the Rosses.

  • Community Impact: Former Councillor and Mayor Brendan Byrne reflects on Enda’s dedication as a public representative, accountant, and leader within the GAA community.

🚌 School Bus Transport Battle on Aranmore: Gemma, mother to a child with autism living on Aranmore Island, shares her ongoing struggle with Bus Éireann to secure an eligible school bus place, highlighting the unique transportation hurdles faced by island families accessing specialised education services.

🎪 Live from Stradbally for Electric Picnic: We cross live to Stradbally as festival season reaches its peak! Shannen Wilkin drops in with an on-the-ground report—updating us on campsite conditions, whether the rain has held off, and what acts festivalgoers are most excited to see over the weekend.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 28/08/26

28 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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