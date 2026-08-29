Strabane businesses urged to vote yes on new plan

Love Strabane has launched its new business plan for the years 2026 through 2031.

The business initiative in the town has been operating for over a decade advocating for owners in the town while aiming to strengthen Strabane’s reputation as a place to live, work visit and invest.

The group is also responsible for the successful Love Strabane Christmas Gift Card initiative which has been nominated at the Association of Public Service Excellence Awards.

Love Strabane’s five-year business plan will now go to a ballot of the town’s business people who can approve or reject it.

Chair of the group Dr Kieran Kennedy explains why a ‘YES’ vote is so crucial: