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3 greyhounds euthanised following races in Lifford this year

New figures released to Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy show that three dogs have been euthanised following races at Lifford Stadium so far this year.

The incidents occurred on March 22nd, May 3rd and June 20th.

The dogs were euthanised following injuries including a fractured right radius, a fractured right metatarsal, and a compound fracture to the radius and ulna.

Nationally, the figures show that 84 dogs have been euthanised following racing at Greyhound Racing Ireland-licensed tracks while five have died as a result of racing fatalities.

Greyhound Racing Ireland has been approached for comment.

 

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