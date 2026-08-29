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Traffic management for Foyle Pride Parade today

Police in Derry are advising that there will be some traffic disruption in the city today.

This is to facilitate the annual Foyle Pride parade which is getting underway this afternoon.

The parade is set to commence at 1pm from the North West Transport Hub and move through Duke Street across the top deck of the Craigavon Bridge before proceeding through Carlisle Road, Ferryquay Street and Shipquay street before dispersal at the Guildhall Square at 3pm.

Police advise there will be an impact on traffic during this period, but officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and assist will any issues.

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