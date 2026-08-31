The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 24/08/2026

Today we address the ongoing enforcement debate surrounding parking in Letterkenny, pay tribute to a icon of traditional Irish music, review changes to the Defective Concrete Blocks scheme, and highlight upcoming events for International Overdose Awareness Day.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with a scan of the morning papers, tracking the major headlines and breaking stories across the local and national press.
🅿️ Letterkenny Parking Debate: Local business owner Pat Brady, Cllr Donal Kelly, and local delivery drivers join Greg to debate parking enforcement across Letterkenny:
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Enforcement vs. Business: Traders question whether parking wardens are being overzealous and driving shoppers away, or simply carrying out necessary traffic management.
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Delivery Dilemma: Delivery driver James highlights the unique logistical challenges faced by courier services in Letterkenny, calling for improved loading bay provisions and practical leniency during peak drop-off hours.
🎻 Tribute to Traditional Music Legend Eithne Vallely: Donegal fiddler Martin McGinley joins the show to pay tribute to Lifford-born musician, educator, and Armagh Pipers Club co-founder Eithne Vallely, who tragically passed away aged 81 following a road collision. Martin reflects on her vast legacy and immense contribution to traditional Irish music.
🏆 The DL Debate Preview: Brendan Devenney stops by to review the weekend’s local GAA club championship action and previews the analysis lined up for tonight’s edition of The DL Debate podcast.
🧱 Defective Concrete Block Scheme Updates: Councillor Martin McDermott breaks down proposed changes to the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme, addressing the dilemma facing affected homeowners as they decide whether to proceed with rebuilds under current terms or wait for enhanced scheme terms to take effect.
💜 International Overdose Awareness Day: James Devenney drops into the studio ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day next Monday. James outlines the awareness events, support initiatives, and remembrance gatherings taking place across Letterkenny to reduce stigma and remember those lost to addiction.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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