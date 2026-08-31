The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 31/08/2026

Today we address a major environmental incident on the Crana River, growing alarm over class sizes in Donegal primary schools, controversy surrounding a national medical conference speaker, and local health and road safety campaigns.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily scan of the morning papers, tracking the leading regional and national headlines breaking across the country today.
🐟 Environmental Investigation into Crana River Fish Kill: Councillor Jack Murray and local angler Kieran Fitzgerald join Greg to reflect on a major fish kill on the Crana River over the weekend. They discuss the devastating impact on local salmon and trout stocks, community anger in Buncrana, and the multi-agency investigation currently underway to identify the source of the pollution.
🏫 Donegal Tops Rural Oversized Class Rankings: John Boyle, General Secretary of the INTO (Irish National Teachers’ Organisation), reacts to new figures showing that Donegal has the highest rate of oversized primary school classes in rural Ireland. John breaks down the severe strain this places on teaching staff, the impact on pupil learning and support, and the urgent need for reduced pupil-teacher ratios.
🏆 The DL Debate Preview: Brendan Devenney stops by to preview tonight’s edition of The DL Debate podcast, reviewing the weekend’s key GAA club championship performances across the county and setting up tonight’s tactical analysis.
🩺 Controversy Over ALCI Conference Speaker: Author and teacher Dr. Joe Kelly hits out at the Association of Lactation Consultants in Ireland (ALCI) following their booking of US speaker Jacob Engelsman for their upcoming Galway conference. Dr. Kelly highlights concerns over Engelsman’s presentation on “lactation support for gender-diverse families”, pointing out his previous talks on “inducing lactation for kinksters” at adult conventions.
🧬 Raising Awareness for Congenital Melanocytic Naevus (CMN): Derry resident Laura Kelly calls into the show for an inspiring chat to raise awareness about Congenital Melanocytic Naevus (CMN). Living with 98% of her body covered in birthmarks, Laura shares her personal journey, challenges misconceptions, and promotes positive body image and public understanding.
🛑 Road Safety Alert at Ballyare Junction: Listener PJ calls in to highlight driver safety concerns at a local junction in the Ballyare area. PJ warns that motorists are frequently ignoring newly installed STOP signs, creating serious collision risks, and calls for increased enforcement and driver awareness before an accident occurs.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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