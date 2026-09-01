The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 01/09/2026

Today we explore potential European bans on Brazilian beef imports, the harsh legal realities facing medical professionals, local law enforcement appeals, and decades of state corruption scandals.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with our daily scan through the national and regional newspapers, catching up on the top headlines, agricultural updates, and political news.
🥩 Proposed EU Ban on Brazilian Beef: We analyze proposals by the European Commission to restrict or ban Brazilian beef imports from entering the EU market:
-
Farming Perspective: Adam Woods of the Irish Farmers Journal breaks down the trade dynamics, safety concerns, and potential market impacts for Irish beef producers.
-
Donegal IFA Reaction: Donegal IFA Chair Joe Sweeney joins the show to outline local farmers’ views, emphasizing the need for fair competition and strict environmental and traceabilty standards on all imported meat.
⚖️ The Personal Toll of Legal Battles in Medicine: Former Letterkenny breast surgeon Mr. Michael Sugrue reflects on the grueling legal challenges he and other medical professionals face. Mr. Sugrue discusses the severe emotional, professional, and personal toll exacted by lengthy litigation—even when practitioners, as in his case, are completely vindicated.
📺 Autism Representation in New Animated Series: Gráinne McGuinness of Paper Owl Films discusses the premiere of their new animated series Pablo: Boy Meets School. She highlights how the show authentically depicts the school life and everyday experiences of an autistic lead character, fostering empathy and understanding among young viewers.
🍻 Debate Over Betting in Pubs: Independent Deputy Michael Collins criticizes recent regulatory crackdowns on informal sports betting in pubs. Deputy Collins argues that small-scale betting in rural public houses should be permitted under controlled circumstances to support local community social life.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Gráinne Doherty delivers this week’s update from Donegal Gardaí, sharing the latest public safety appeals, crime prevention advice, and road safety alerts across the division.
📖 Exposed: Scandals That Rocked The State: Investigative journalist and author Frank Connolly joins Greg to discuss his new book, Exposed: Scandals That Rocked The State. Frank reflects on decades of political, financial, and policing scandals that he covered throughout his career, examining their lasting impact on modern Ireland.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download