Darren Murray appointed new Academy Director at Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the appointment of Darren Murray as the Club’s Academy Director.

The club have stated on their website:

Darren brings exceptional credentials to the role. He is a UEFA Pro licence coach with 18 years’ experience as a Development Officer with the Football Association of Ireland, where he educated over 1,000 coaches from beginner to UEFA A licence. He has coached at international level, including Women’s U19 and Male U15 and U16 teams, and served as Head Coach of the FAI Regional Development Centre (South) for eight years.

In recent years, Darren has been a university lecturer in the Sports Department at South East Technological University, delivering coaching, leadership, and performance training modules. He holds four Master’s degrees in Education, Sports Performance, Strength and Conditioning, and Coaching Science, and is a member of the university’s Football Research Group.

Finn Harps Chairperson Ian Harkin said: “Darren’s appointment strengthens our academy structure at a time when player development has become increasingly central to the club’s sustainable football model. His experience, qualifications, and proven track record in developing players and coaches make him ideally positioned to lead our academy programme forward.”

Darren told club media “It’s an honour to be appointed Academy Director of Finn Harps Football Club.

We have a great opportunity ahead. I’m excited to help grow and guide this club to new successes and to help it reach its full potential. The commitment of the committee, staff, and players, and the strong support of the local community will help make Finn Harps one of the most competitive clubs in the country.

My primary aim is to raise standards and improve all elements of the academy, from the structures to game and training processes, as well as staff management to player performance. From next season we will have academy-specific goals set, team targets to achieve, and individual plans for each player and coach. The workload is vast, and everyone’s support will be vital in realising these goals and getting to where we want to be.

My own personal goal is to see how far we can take things. It is a huge undertaking, but one that I’m sure we can achieve with support, investment, commitment, and strategic planning and management.

There are wonderful people involved in football in Donegal, and it’s been a real pleasure meeting parents, players, coaches, and committee members who have given me a warm welcome to the club. In recent weeks I have also had the pleasure of meeting people from schoolboy, schoolgirl, and junior clubs from all over the county. These people are the soul of football in the county and the future of football in this country.”

This role is funded through the League of Ireland Academy Investment Programme supported by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and Sport Ireland. Finn Harps FC would like to thank Minister Patrick O’Donovan and Minister Charlie McConalogue for their support in helping the Club in this invaluable appointment.