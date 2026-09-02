Taoiseach describes Public Service Union ballots as “unhelpful and unnecessary”

The Taoiseach has criticised public sector unions for voting for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Almost 97 per cent of members of the largest public sector union Forsa voted in favour of the action, with SIPTU’s public services sector members recording a similarly high margin earlier this week. It comes amid stalled talks over a new public pay deal to replace the one which expired over the summer.

Micheál Martin says they have always been ready to meet unions, saying he doesn’t accept suggestions that the two sides are miles apart………………