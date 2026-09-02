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HSE’s Regional Executive Officer accepts findings of St Conal’s Data Breach report

The Regional Executive Officer with HSE West North West says they fully accept the findings of a Data Protection Commission report into a data breach at St Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny in late 2023, which has led to a fine of €645,000 being imposed.

Tony Canavan says there are no longer files being stored in that area, and all the recommendations of the DPC are being implemented across the region.

The Data Protection Commission inquiry followed an incident where two individuals gained access to the St Conal’s site and shared video footage of the conditions on social media.

Tony Canavan says no patient information was compromised as a result of the incident……

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