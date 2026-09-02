Donegal TD urges government and TII to listen to the local community in Lettermacaward

The local community in Lettermacaward is being praised following today’s protest over speeding through the village.

A recent Donegal County Council survey found that 85% of vehicles travelling through the village were exceeding 80 kilometres per hour, despite the N56 having a 60 kilometre per hour speed limit, and the local Development Group has been calling for traffic-calming measures and improved signage since 2020.

A €95,000 safety scheme was drawn up, but it was deemed a low priority because there had been no fatal or serious collisions.

Community groups and the area’s two primary schools were joined at today’s protest by several supporers, including Donegal TD Pearse Doherty.

He told Ryan Brolly that the government and Transport Infrastructure Ireland need to listen to the local community…………