Letterkenny driving instructor forced to cancel lessons due to traffic

A Letterkenny driving instructor says that for the first time in her career, she has had to cancel driving lessons because of traffic congestion.

Collette O’Donnell says it’s becoming increasingly difficult to teach students in the town, with traffic moving incredibly slowly.

Driving tests are also reportedly being cancelled due to the congestion.

Speaking on the Greg Hughes Show this morning, she says lane reductions are a major factor:

Meanwhile, Donegal bus companies have apologised for running behind schedule due to traffic congestion in Letterkenny.

McGettigan Travel, which operates school bus services, has run late for the second day in a row, citing congestion caused by ongoing roadworks.

Bus Feda, which operates a Donegal to Galway service, also faced a 30-minute delay travelling from Letterkenny to Donegal Town.