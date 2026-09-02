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Recovery “so far so good” for Dylan Browne-McMonagle

Dylan Browne-McMonagle has spoken publicly for the first time since his fall while on-board “Mosel” last Tuesday at Bellewstown.

The Letterkenny jockey was unseated just over a furlong out in a mile-maiden at the Meath venue as the horse suffered a fatal leg injury in the process.

23-year-old Browne-McMonagle spoke to the Racing Post this week and said it’s “so far so good” in terms of his recovery and that he is already looking forward to getting back on the saddle.

Dylan paid tribute to the medical staff who looked after him after the fall and said the sport would be “lost without them”.

Dr. Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer for the Horse-Racing Regulatory Board, was full of praise for the way Dylan conducted himself during the worrying hours after his fall.

Pugh said the Donegal native is a “remarkable young man” who was a pleasure to deal with throughout the ordeal.

Here’s the link to the full article on The Racing Post…

https://www.racingpost.com/news/people/jockeys/im-feeling-good-and-already-looking-forward-to-getting-back-dylan-browne-mcmonagle-breaks-silence-following-horror-fall-aS0Lg4C3cZVu/

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