The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 03/09/2026

Today we explore the devastating real-world consequences of social media account bans for local businesses, a decade-long milestone for a Donegal primary school, West Donegal traffic protests, and housing displacement in Inishowen.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with our daily review of the front pages, tracking key regional, national, and political news stories making headlines today.

📸 Arbitrary Social Media Bans & Small Business Impact: Terrie Burton of Terrie Burton Photography joins Greg to share her alarming experience after her professional Facebook and Instagram accounts were randomly banned due to automated false flagging. Terrie outlines the severe financial and operational impact on her photography business and details the exhaustive administrative hurdles she had to navigate to finally get the wrongful ban overturned.

🏫 Scoil Náisiúnta Gort a’ Choirce Adopts Saint Carlo Acutis: Principal Patricia Uí Arlaigh of Scoil Náisiúnta Gort a’ Choirce discusses a landmark moment for the school community. Following a ten-year journey, the school will formally adopt Saint Carlo Acutis—known worldwide as the patron saint of the internet—as their official school patron this coming Sunday, reflecting on what his modern legacy means for the students.

🏠 Inishowen Housing Crisis Hits Buncrana Family: Listener Tansy calls in to highlight her family’s desperate situation after receiving notice to vacate their rented home later this year. Tansy makes an urgent public plea to property owners and landlords across Buncrana and the wider Inishowen area to help secure long-term accommodation for her, her partner, and their two young children.

🚗 On the Ground at the Lettermacaward Road Safety Protest: Reporter Ryan Brolly delivers a special report live from Lettermacaward, where local residents and campaign groups have gathered along the N56 to protest against excessive traffic speeds and demand immediate engineering interventions to safeguard the local community.

🚌 Allowing Pets on Public Transport: We discuss proposals being considered to allow dogs and small pets on public buses, weighing passenger accessibility, safety guidelines, and hygiene concerns against the convenience for pet owners and travelers without personal transport.

💬 Listener Feedback: We dip into the busy text lines to catch up on listener reactions regarding Letterkenny’s ongoing traffic congestion, the recent controversy surrounding lactation terms and infant feeding discourse, and municipal parking updates.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore drops by with today’s commercial news and previews the latest episode of the Business Matters podcast.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: