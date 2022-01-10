  • 94.7fm / 103.3fm / 104.7fm
Donegal Deputy hits out at failure to protect businesses from insurance industry

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at Government for what he claims is the failure to protect businesses and allowing taxpayers to subsidise the insurance industry.

Last year, Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming warned that insurance companies who deducted state supports paid to businesses from valid claims under their policy would not be let off the hook.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Minister has now rowed back on his promise.

He says the intention of pandemic supports was not to line the pockets of the insurance industry:

