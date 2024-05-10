Speeding van driver tests positive for cocaine

Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit detected a van travelling at 124KPH in a speed zone of 100KPH today.
The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.
Gardai say further test results are now awaited.
