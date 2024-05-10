Major increases in the number of people visiting NI from the Republic

Tourism NI says there have been a record number of visitors from the Republic since the pandemic.
Last year,1.3 million overnight trips were taken in Northern Ireland by visitors from the South.
From Belfast, Tara Griffiths has more………………..
Tourism NI says there have been a record number of visitors from the Republic since the pandemic.
Last year,1.3 million overnight trips were taken in Northern Ireland by visitors from the South.
From Belfast, Tara Griffiths has more………………..
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland