Another man due in court in Derry in relation to Sackville Street incident

A man has been charged with four counts of common assault, affray, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and the improper use of a public communications network, after a fight broke out in Derry City centre on Wednesday.

The 28 year old was arrested yesterday, after a civilian and police officer were assaulted during the disturbance in the Sackville Street area of Derry.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested this morning, in relation to the incident, on suspicion of common assault, attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and affray. She is currently in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

Earlier today, two other people appeared in court in relation to the same incident.

A 31 year old man was charged with assault on police, resisting police, threats to kill, common assault, obstructing police, criminal damage, affray and disorderly behaviour, while a 25 year old woman was charged with criminal damage, common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour.