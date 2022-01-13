Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lack of flood relief measures in Donegal Town raised once again

The issue of flooding in Donegal Town has once again been raised, after funding has still not been granted for flood relief measures along the River Eske.

Councillors were told at the most recent meeting of the Donegal Municipal District that strong political intervention would be required to secure the funding for the area, which has been described as Donegal’s worst flooding blackspot.

Cllr Noel Jordan says that while the money required to put the flood relief measures in place will be significant, he feels that Donegal Town has been ignored once again…

