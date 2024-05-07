Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eight drink and drug arrests in Donegal during holiday weekend

Gardaí say they were on the roads across the Donegal Division over the course of the May Bank Holiday Weekend conducting checkpoints, patrols and speed checks.

There were 4 drink driving related arrests and 4 drug driving related arrests across the Division between Friday morning and this morning.

Fixed Charge penalty notices have been issued for various offences and a number of vehicles were seized.

Gardai say thankfully, we did not have any fatal road traffic collisions in the Donegal Division over the course of the May Bank Holiday Weekend, but it is obvious that the road safety message is unfortunately not hitting home with some people.

They’re urging all drivers to slow down, drive with care and never to drive while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

