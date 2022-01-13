Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strong interest ahead of Finn Valley AC book launch

On Friday evening, Finn Valley AC will unveil ‘Beyond The Line, Finn Valley Athletics Club, A History’, a book marking the club’s Golden Jubilee.

Pierce O’Callaghan, the head of competition management at World Athletics will perform the official launch of the book, which was written by Donegal-based journalist and author Chris McNulty.

The launch will take place at 6.30pm on Friday at the Finn Valley Centre.

The book was published by Archway Press, based in Buncrana, and is available to buy on the night. Online orders can be placed at www.beyondtheline.ie

Patsy McGonagle says there has already been strong interest ahead of the release:

