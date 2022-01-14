Bastien Héry signs Finn Harps

Former Limerick and Waterford midfielder Bastien Héry has sign for Finn Harps.

The Madagascar international spent the first half of last season at Bohemians, before a loan move to Derry City.

Héry was named in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2018 and played alongside current Harps defender Ethan Boyle at Linfield FC where he won a league title.

He was capped at underage level for his native France, where he came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I am excited to be at Harps. When I spoke to Ollie and he explained his plan for the team I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Everyone knows Finn Park is a tough place to go so I’m looking forward to playing there as a Finn Harps player this season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Bastien is a talented lad who will give us a lift, especially going forward. He knows the league well, and knows what it takes to get results in what will be a very tough Premier Division.”