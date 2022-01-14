Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Bastien Héry signs Finn Harps

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Former Limerick and Waterford midfielder Bastien Héry has sign for Finn Harps.

The Madagascar international spent the first half of last season at Bohemians, before a loan move to Derry City.

Héry was named in the PFAI Team of the Year in 2018 and played alongside current Harps defender Ethan Boyle at Linfield FC where he won a league title.

He was capped at underage level for his native France, where he came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

He told FinnHarps.ie: “I am excited to be at Harps. When I spoke to Ollie and he explained his plan for the team I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Everyone knows Finn Park is a tough place to go so I’m looking forward to playing there as a Finn Harps player this season.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Bastien is a talented lad who will give us a lift, especially going forward. He knows the league well, and knows what it takes to get results in what will be a very tough Premier Division.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

17,065 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed this evening

14 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday January 14th

14 January 2022
Restaurant Hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

8pm closing time could be scrapped

14 January 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle says latest HIQA report on Ard Greine Court raises questions

14 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

17,065 new cases of Covid 19 confirmed this evening

14 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday January 14th

14 January 2022
Restaurant Hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

8pm closing time could be scrapped

14 January 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle says latest HIQA report on Ard Greine Court raises questions

14 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

14 January 2022
Fullerton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fullerton family welcome official recognition of collusion belief

14 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube