Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Update – Body of man recovered from water after car went in off Buncrana Pier

The body of a man in his 80s has been recovered from the Swilly at Buncrana Pier.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water  at around 7.30 this morning

Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water, and the man’s body was discovered inside.

Buncrana Pier and Swilly Road in Buncrana are currently closed to traffic as Gardaí conduct a technical examination.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them. Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning is also asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Local Councillor Rena Donaghey says the town is in shock today…………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny – Derry Road reopens after earlier collision

19 May 2024
Buncrana Pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Body of man recovered from water after car went in off Buncrana Pier

19 May 2024
Drumboe consultation
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Town Park for Drumboe, Stranorlar now a step closer – McGowan

19 May 2024
Finn Valley College participants in World of Work Programme
News, Audio, Top Stories

Business in the Community Ireland celebrate completion of ‘World of Work’ programme

18 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Roads Policing
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny – Derry Road reopens after earlier collision

19 May 2024
Buncrana Pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Body of man recovered from water after car went in off Buncrana Pier

19 May 2024
Drumboe consultation
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Town Park for Drumboe, Stranorlar now a step closer – McGowan

19 May 2024
Finn Valley College participants in World of Work Programme
News, Audio, Top Stories

Business in the Community Ireland celebrate completion of ‘World of Work’ programme

18 May 2024
County House Banner
News, Top Stories

91 candidates nominated to contest next month’s Local Elections in Donegal

18 May 2024
Northern Lights
News, Top Stories

Northern Lights could be visible over Ireland again in two weeks time

18 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube