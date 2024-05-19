Update – Body of man recovered from water after car went in off Buncrana Pier

The body of a man in his 80s has been recovered from the Swilly at Buncrana Pier.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at around 7.30 this morning

Following a multi-agency search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water, and the man’s body was discovered inside.

Buncrana Pier and Swilly Road in Buncrana are currently closed to traffic as Gardaí conduct a technical examination.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them. Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning is also asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Local Councillor Rena Donaghey says the town is in shock today…………..