The area around the Shore Front in Buncrana has reopened after the tragic death of a man in his 80s this morning.

The man’s body was discovered from a car which was recovered from the Swilly at Buncrana Pier after emergency services were alerted to a vehicle in the water at around 7.30.

Gardai say a Post Mortem will take place, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.